DARPA GUIDED SELF STEERING "SMART" BULLETS Hit Moving Targets

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DARPA - Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance (EXACTO) program was designed to increase snipers' accuracy in these situations, by improving their range and reducing the time required to hit a target.
see article for more details:
https://www.livescience.com/50648-darpa-self-steering-bullets.html