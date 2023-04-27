Audycja radiowa 26.04.2Q23 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz

+++Lodówka zrobiła striptiz+++
Funky & Soulful House Groove...,,,M-XCLOUD SESSIONS 2023
A funky soulful house groove as we get closer to the summer season....please enjoy.
Including tracks from Shawn Christopher,Sandy Rivera,Harlem Hustler,Dave Lee & so
much more..
Selected and mixed by Steve Paterson 2023.
https://www.mixcloud.com/steve-g-paterson/funky-soulful-house-groovem-xcloud-sessions-2023/
https://www.mixcloud.com/steve-g-paterson/
