Bill Gates & Depopulation Agenda - Covid Plandemic

In early
2020 it was announced that a new virus was sweeping the globe. People
all over the world have been subjected to "lockdown" measures,
curtailment of freedom and travel bans in a supposed attempt to slow the
"spread" of the supposed Corona virus. In just a few weeks the UK has
caved in to completely unnecessary fascist measures being dictated by
global oligarchs from outside of the country. The whole Corona nonsense
has shown just how spineless our politicians and leaders are, as if we
didn't know already. Like a lizard crawling out from a desert rock,
Bill Gates appeared on BBC Breakfast News extolling his plan to
vaccinate the entire world. The megalomaniac geek couldn't keep the
filthy smug grin from his face, as he explained his plan to "write
cheques" for governments so they could buy his soon to be released
vaccine. If you think this man has honourable intentions you need to go
and have your brain extracted and replaced with a one that works.
Richard D. Hall explains ...
