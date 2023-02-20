Create New Account
36) O dilema de despertar – Aarón Garcia Peña (Poeta)
Créditos à ElOtroPlanoTV, emissão de Fevereiro 19, 2023:¿POR QUÉ LA GENTE NO DESPIERTA A PESAR DE LAS EVIDENCIAS? Aarón García Peña: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tg-80di7rM

Aarón-Garcia-Peña (Poeta) - Apresentação do seu livro "España y sus Asesinos" no Ateneo de Madrid, a propósito da pandemia de 2020, a injecção e o Crime em curso. Os negacionistas são os novos hereges. Porque é que temos dificuldade em aceitar a realidade do que está a acontecer, apesar das provas?


Aarón García Peña (Poeta): https://aarongarciap.blogspot.com/

https://www.facebook.com/poetaAaron/

https://twitter.com/AaronGarciaPe


Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal

https://www.youtube.com/​@restaurarportugal (referência)

