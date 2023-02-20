36) O dilema de despertar – Aarón Garcia Peña (Poeta)

Créditos à ElOtroPlanoTV, emissão de Fevereiro 19, 2023:¿POR QUÉ LA GENTE NO DESPIERTA A PESAR DE LAS EVIDENCIAS? Aarón García Peña: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tg-80di7rM
Aarón-Garcia-Peña
(Poeta) - Apresentação do seu livro "España y sus Asesinos" no Ateneo de
Madrid, a propósito da pandemia de 2020, a injecção e o Crime em curso. Os negacionistas são os novos hereges. Porque é que temos
dificuldade em aceitar a realidade do que está a acontecer, apesar das
provas?
Aarón García Peña (Poeta): https://aarongarciap.blogspot.com/
https://www.facebook.com/poetaAaron/
https://twitter.com/AaronGarciaPe
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@restaurarportugal (referência)
