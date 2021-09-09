Today 5782 Jewish New Year: MESSIAH RETURNING SOON (2021)

1. Antichrist is on the scene

2Th_2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

2. False prophet is here

Rev_13:11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.

3. Gospel is preached in all the world

Mat_24:14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

4. Mark of the Beast technology is here

Rev_13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

5. New Roman empire controls the world

Dan_2:34 Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.

6. Deception has never been higher

Mat 24:3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

Mat 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

7. More Christians than ever in history on the earth

2Th_2:7 KJV For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.

2Th 2:7NLT For this lawlessness is already at work secretly, and it will remain secret until the one who is holding it back steps out of the way.





Gal 5:16 So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won't be doing what your sinful nature craves.

Gal 5:17 The sinful nature wants to do evil, which is just the opposite of what the Spirit wants. And the Spirit gives us desires that are the opposite of what the sinful nature desires. These two forces are constantly fighting each other, so you are not free to carry out your good intentions.

Gal 5:18 But when you are directed by the Spirit, you are not under obligation to the law of Moses.

Gal 5:19 When you follow the desires of your sinful nature, the results are very clear: sexual immorality, impurity, lustful pleasures,

Gal 5:20 idolatry, sorcery, hostility, quarreling, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissension, division,

Gal 5:21 envy, drunkenness, wild parties, and other sins like these. Let me tell you again, as I have before, that anyone living that sort of life will not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Gal 5:22 But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,

Gal 5:23 gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!

Gal 5:24 Those who belong to Christ Jesus have nailed the passions and desires of their sinful nature to His cross and crucified them there.

Gal 5:25 Since we are living by the Spirit, let us follow the Spirit's leading in every part of our lives.