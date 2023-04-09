Create New Account
DVS 7.0 performs “I Need Ya” live, calling upon the people to together take down the CCP!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2dwrcz18ed

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】DVS 7.0 performs “I Need Ya” live, calling upon the people to together take down the CCP! We must not stop fighting! @OfficialDVS7

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow


4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】DVS 7.0现场演唱《I Need Ya (我需要你们)》，并呼吁人们一同消灭中共！我们绝不能停止这场抗争！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



