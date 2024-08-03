BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maduro spoke about who really defeated Hitler and Nazi Germany
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 9 months ago

Maduro spoke about who really defeated Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Adding:

ALERT 🚨 Venezuela updates 

After fully counting more precincts Maduro has increased his lead 51.95% to González 43.18%,

Putin officially invited Maduro to BRICS Summit, a HUGE FU to the US/NATO

No coincidence the State Dept Goons recognised González Guaido 

Colombia, Brazil & Mexico put out statement calling on respecting Venezuela’s election results & their national sovereignty

Washington’s clearly threatened by where the world is going and needs Venezuela, a vital symbol of anti-imperialism, to become the next Argentina. But with China, Russia and other countries recognising its elections, & the power and resilience of the Venezuelan people, I doubt this will be possible.

More:  

While the US clowns declare that González Guaido 2.0 is the “President of Venezuela,” the CNE issues a 2nd bulletin of the results with 96.87% of centers processed, giving Maduro 51.95% & González 43.18%, an increase for Maduro. 

Maduro 6,408,834 votes

González 5,326,104 votes

 Let me add that the delay in processing was because there were & continue to be attempts to hack the CNE’s system by the opposition. 

Adding:  

During a radio speech Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro stated that if the United States insist to meddle in the Venezuelan elections, the country is ready to carry on with the revolution in any way necessary. He said the Venezuelans are not cowards and are ready to defend their Homeland.



Keywords
politicsvenezuelaeventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy