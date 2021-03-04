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Mass Deaths and Horrific Casualties Coming
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141 views • March 04, 2021
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My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
I have been also shown massive tidal waves, fires, bombs, earthquakes and strange weather happenings . We are told in the bible Revelation 8:11 The name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters became wormwood, and many people died from the water, because it had been made bitter. Revelation 6:7-8 When he opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider's name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.Revelation 9:20-21 The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands nor give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze and stone and wood, which cannot see or hear or walk, nor did they repent of their murders or their sorceries or their sexual immorality or their thefts.Revelation 16:21 And great hailstones, about one hundred pounds each, fell from heaven on people; and they cursed God for the plague of the hail, because the plague was so severe.Revelation 18:8 For this reason her plagues will come in a single day, death and mourning and famine, and she will be burned up with fire; for mighty is the Lord God who has judged her.”Revelation 6:8 And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider's name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.Revelation 18:4 Then I heard another voice from heaven saying, “Come out of her, my people, lest you take part in her sins, lest you share in her plaguesRevelation 16:9 They were scorched by the fierce heat, and they cursed the name of God who had power over these plagues. They did not repent and give him gloryRevelation 11:6 They have the power to shut the sky, that no rain may fall during the days of their prophesying, and they have power over the waters to turn them into blood and to strike the earth with every kind of plague, as often as they desire.Revelation 15:1 Then I saw another sign in heaven, great and amazing, seven angels with seven plagues, which are the last, for with them the wrath of God is finished.
All these introduce nuclear weapons - both in the United States and in Russia are still there with their launch teams, waiting. In such manner was the "balance of terror" - the Mutual Assured Destruction or MAD doctrine - really implemented and enforced vis it vis the Soviet Union. At the time this approach to deterrence was called "Dead Man Fuzing". In April 1986 a private little U.S.' group intervened to prevent a forthcoming giant earthquake that was being built up for the greater Los Angeles and San Francisco areas by the KGB scalar interferometers. Via a special electronic device, the group suddenly destroyed one of the distant Soviet scalar interferometer transmitters thereby initiating the nearby Chemobyl nuclear incident but preventing the loss of perhaps 200,000 U.S. lives in Los Angeles and San Francisco, together with preventing terrible destruction and economic damage.
Luk 21:11 There will be great earthquakes, and famines and plagues in various places, and there will be terrifying sights and great signs from heaven.
Eze 5:12 A third of your people will die of plague or be overcome by the famine within you. A third of your people will fall by the sword surrounding you, and a third I will scatter to the winds. I will unleash a sword behind them.
Woe unto you, when all men! for so did shall speak well of you their fathers to the false prophets. Luke 6:26
There will be great earthquakes, and famines 1 and plagues in various places, and there will be terrifying sights 2 and great signs 3 from heaven.
The Undying Appeal of Nikola Tesla’s “Death Ray”
https://www.sciencehistory.org/distillations/the-undying-appeal-of-nikola-teslas-death-ray
Facts About Hydrogen Fluoride (Hydrofluoric Acid)
https://emergency.cdc.gov/agent/hydrofluoricacid/basics/facts.asp
SOVIET TACTICAL DEATH RAY
http://www.cheniere.org/books/ferdelance/s81.htm
Conventional EM shielding is ineffective against scalar EM."
http://www.cheniere.org/books/ferdelance/s104.htm
Developing Navy Capability to Recover Forces in Chemical, Biological, and Radiological Hazard Environments
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR155.html
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
I have been also shown massive tidal waves, fires, bombs, earthquakes and strange weather happenings . We are told in the bible Revelation 8:11 The name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters became wormwood, and many people died from the water, because it had been made bitter. Revelation 6:7-8 When he opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider's name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.Revelation 9:20-21 The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands nor give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze and stone and wood, which cannot see or hear or walk, nor did they repent of their murders or their sorceries or their sexual immorality or their thefts.Revelation 16:21 And great hailstones, about one hundred pounds each, fell from heaven on people; and they cursed God for the plague of the hail, because the plague was so severe.Revelation 18:8 For this reason her plagues will come in a single day, death and mourning and famine, and she will be burned up with fire; for mighty is the Lord God who has judged her.”Revelation 6:8 And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider's name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.Revelation 18:4 Then I heard another voice from heaven saying, “Come out of her, my people, lest you take part in her sins, lest you share in her plaguesRevelation 16:9 They were scorched by the fierce heat, and they cursed the name of God who had power over these plagues. They did not repent and give him gloryRevelation 11:6 They have the power to shut the sky, that no rain may fall during the days of their prophesying, and they have power over the waters to turn them into blood and to strike the earth with every kind of plague, as often as they desire.Revelation 15:1 Then I saw another sign in heaven, great and amazing, seven angels with seven plagues, which are the last, for with them the wrath of God is finished.
All these introduce nuclear weapons - both in the United States and in Russia are still there with their launch teams, waiting. In such manner was the "balance of terror" - the Mutual Assured Destruction or MAD doctrine - really implemented and enforced vis it vis the Soviet Union. At the time this approach to deterrence was called "Dead Man Fuzing". In April 1986 a private little U.S.' group intervened to prevent a forthcoming giant earthquake that was being built up for the greater Los Angeles and San Francisco areas by the KGB scalar interferometers. Via a special electronic device, the group suddenly destroyed one of the distant Soviet scalar interferometer transmitters thereby initiating the nearby Chemobyl nuclear incident but preventing the loss of perhaps 200,000 U.S. lives in Los Angeles and San Francisco, together with preventing terrible destruction and economic damage.
Luk 21:11 There will be great earthquakes, and famines and plagues in various places, and there will be terrifying sights and great signs from heaven.
Eze 5:12 A third of your people will die of plague or be overcome by the famine within you. A third of your people will fall by the sword surrounding you, and a third I will scatter to the winds. I will unleash a sword behind them.
Woe unto you, when all men! for so did shall speak well of you their fathers to the false prophets. Luke 6:26
There will be great earthquakes, and famines 1 and plagues in various places, and there will be terrifying sights 2 and great signs 3 from heaven.
The Undying Appeal of Nikola Tesla’s “Death Ray”
https://www.sciencehistory.org/distillations/the-undying-appeal-of-nikola-teslas-death-ray
Facts About Hydrogen Fluoride (Hydrofluoric Acid)
https://emergency.cdc.gov/agent/hydrofluoricacid/basics/facts.asp
SOVIET TACTICAL DEATH RAY
http://www.cheniere.org/books/ferdelance/s81.htm
Conventional EM shielding is ineffective against scalar EM."
http://www.cheniere.org/books/ferdelance/s104.htm
Developing Navy Capability to Recover Forces in Chemical, Biological, and Radiological Hazard Environments
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR155.html
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