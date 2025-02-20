Fort Knox: Where’s the gold gone? DOGE may finally expose the Fort Knox mystery

Here's Elon Musk's recent x/tweet, said:

Looking for the gold at Fort Knox … "Annnnd it's gone." with a South Park type theme meme with him sitting at a desk typing on a computer looking up saying that. Musk posted on February 17th. Cynthia, keep reading below: ; )

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1891566355532349445

This Video found at, and write-up description below was from, @geopolitics_live.

Where’s the gold gone? DOGE may finally expose the Fort Knox mystery

DOGE co-chair Elon Musk has called for a live video walkthrough to discover what is left of the nation's treasure.

Does Fort Knox hold nothing but dust?

🔴 Musk fuels suspicion: "Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?" he tweeted, sharing a meme: "Annnnd it's gone."

🔴 Alex Jones of Infowars claims Fort Knox hasn’t been audited since 1974, and whistleblowers have insisted for 40+ years that the gold is missing. He’s calling on Musk to inspect the facility.

🔴 Senator Rand Paul backs a DOGE-led audit: "I’ve tried to see the gold for 10 years." His father, Ron Paul, had his 2011 request to audit 700,000 gold bars rejected.

🔴 Crypto expert Fred Krueger suggests the bars could be gold-plated tungsten: "Gold and tungsten weigh the same, making it easy to replace real gold with tungsten-filled bars. No one knows if Fort Knox gold is legit."

🔴 X influencer Wall Street Apes claims the Rockefellers manipulated the Federal Reserve into selling the Fort Knox gold in the 1970s. They also allege Reagan’s 1982 Gold Commission found that the Treasury held no gold, with the remaining bullion owned by the Fed as collateral for national debt.

🔴 Popular X account Zerohedge demands proof, posting a 2012 Bank of England gold vault video and tweeting: "We want a similar video from inside Fort Knox." CNBC requested a tour in 2011 but was denied, fueling doubts.

Who has actually seen the gold?

📍1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt inspected the vaults

📍1974: A congressional audit took place, and President Gerald Ford allowed journalists inside

📍2017: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin toured the facility

What is Fort Knox and how much gold should be inside?

🏛 The US Bullion Depository, a heavily guarded vault in Kentucky

📅 Built in the 1930s to centralize and protect US gold reserves

💰 Reported holdings: 147.4M troy ounces (4,584 tonnes)—about half of US gold reserves

💵 Estimated value: $425 billion

from @geopolitics_live