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CNN's Fareed Zakaria Interviews Jared Taylor (Full Interview)
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42 views • January 24, 2021
This is the full recording of the interview Jared Taylor gave to Fareed Zakaria that CNN snipped up to include in its sensationalist program, “State of Hate: The Explosion of White Supremacy.” Here are the complete answers CNN cut off, the context it ignored, and the arguments it left out. As noted in Taylor's detailed account of what led to the interview (see link below), CNN actually claimed the program was to be “a serious treatment of white nationalism.”
Jared Taylor's account: https://www.amren.com/features/2019/06/the-state-of-hate-2/
CNN program: https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2019/06/28/fareed-zakaria-state-of-hate-ron-1.cnn
First posted on YouTube on July 1, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Jared Taylor's account: https://www.amren.com/features/2019/06/the-state-of-hate-2/
CNN program: https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2019/06/28/fareed-zakaria-state-of-hate-ron-1.cnn
First posted on YouTube on July 1, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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