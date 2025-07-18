Summer Campaign Surge: Russia Opens New Front As Donbass Battles Rage

Over the past week, Russian forces intensified their offensive across multiple fronts in Ukraine, achieving tactical gains and striking critical Ukrainian rear military infrastructure. The Russian Ministry of Defense declared five successful group strikes over the past week. Precision missile and drone attacks targeted recruitment centers, defense industry facilities, airfield infrastructure, and storage sites for drones and unmanned boats, further straining Ukraine’s logistical capabilities. Additionally, Russian strikes hit fuel depots and ammunition stockpiles, degrading Kyiv’s ability to sustain operations.

On the ground, Russian troops advanced in several key directions, liberating ten settlements. In the Donetsk direction, forces from the “Center” grouping secured Mayak, and Popov Yar. Meanwhile, the “East” grouping pushed forward in the Southern Donetsk and Zaporozhzhie directions, capturing Karl Marx and Malinovka. The “Dnepr” grouping also made progress in Zaporozhzhie, taking control of the long-contested town of Kamenskoe.

While the central Donbass frontlines take the brunt of the Russian assault, the Russian military began flank operations to distract Ukrainian forces. A notable development occurred on the Kharkiv front, where Russian units crossed the state border and launched an assault on Degtyarnoye. According to preliminary reports, the village came under Russian control. At the same time, advances from Melovoye expanded Russia’s foothold in the border Kharkiv region. Russian troops secured key terrain, including forested areas spanning approximately 4.5 square kilometers. Meanwhile, in Volchansk, Russian assault units seized a part of an oil plant, a major Ukrainian stronghold, setting the stage for a further advance into the southern part of the city.

The Pokrovsk direction saw escalating pressure as Russian forces almost semi-encircled Mirnograd. Having solidified their positions in Razino, they pushed toward Rodinskoye, which is vital for Ukrainian supplies. Fierce battle continues in Novoekonomicheskoye, where Ukrainian troops attempted to stall a Russian breakthrough to the city from the east. Without strategic reinforcements, Ukraine risks losing the entire Pokrovsk agglomeration in a cauldron within weeks.

Further south, the “East” grouping liberated Novokhatske, maintaining steady progress in the Dnepropetrovsk direction.

The only tactical gain of the Ukrainian military was the recent counterattack in the border Sumy region. Ukrainian troops slightly advanced in an attempt to encircle and cut off a Russian grouping in Kondratovka. Pounded by Russian heavy bombs, Ukrainian soldiers failed to progress.

The overall trend suggests the Russian summer campaign is gaining momentum, with Ukrainian forces increasingly stretched thin. While a full collapse of Ukrainian defenses is not imminent, the initiative remains firmly in Russian hands as they exploit vulnerabilities through coordinated strikes and localized offensives.

https://southfront.press/russia-opens-new-front-as-donbass-battles-rage/