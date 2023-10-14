What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 4 (Baba did indeed leave us teachings)

Showing that Meher Baba does indeed give teachings, and encourages those who care about him to work together to try to understand his teaching. Discuss the unique concept of God that Baba gives, by first comparing it to a progression of others from the past. I capture his meaning with my own phrase, "There is no God; there's ONLY God." To see this full series go to • What Meher Baba Really Taught This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

