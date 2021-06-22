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The Gates of Hell Are Wide Open
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360 views • June 22, 2021
There are people who were disappointed and surprised when the lockdown rules were extended and the mask wearing and social distancing regulations stayed in place. They are, presumably, the same naïve and ignorant souls who think all these rules and regulations are temporary and that things will soon revert to the old normal – with concerts, pubs, theatres and sporting events all catering to huge, excited, happy crowds, and the newspapers reporting news instead of providing an unremitting diet of government propaganda.
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