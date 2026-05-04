🚨🔍 Hezbollah takes resistance warfare to another level in southern Lebanon (yesterday's video)

The group is adopting tactics from the frontlines of the Donbass conflict—and Israel's electronic warfare advantage has just been neutralized.

Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar breaks down the game-changer: fiber‑optic guided FPV drones.

🛩 Controlled through a physical cable instead of radio signals, they are largely immune to jamming and signal spoofing.

"The only way to defeat it is to actually attack and defeat the drone itself, which is very, very difficult," Aguilar said.

The battlefield is shifting faster than Israel can adapt.