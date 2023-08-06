Create New Account
Devon Archer testimony was 'absolutely devastating,' says Peter Schweizer
Published 19 hours ago

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo 8/6/23

Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer discusses the Devon Archer testimony, the cell phone Joe Biden allegedly used during business dealings, and the impact on foreign policy and national security.

https://rumble.com/v3572e0-sunday-morning-futures-with-maria-bartiromo-8623-full-breaking-fox-news-aug.html

Keywords
peter schweizerbiden crime familydevon archer testimonycongressional closed door hearing

