© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - January 5, 2021 MIRROR
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 06, 2021
Jan 5, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Governor Cuomo threatens to slap NY hospitals with 100k fines for failing to use up their Covid vaccines, a top epidemiologist says influenza cases are being counted as COVID-19, is that why the CDC reports that the flu went from 8.7% in 2019 to 0.2% for the same time period in 2020, Ron Paul weighs in on the weird disappearance of seasonal influenza, and it looks like "Dominion Machines’ are malfunctioning again, this time in Georgia’s two runoff races for the U.S. Senate, Pastor Greg Locke says God is sending revival to Washington, D.C., and see why you should be counting your blessings!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-5-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Governor Cuomo threatens to slap NY hospitals with 100k fines for failing to use up their Covid vaccines, a top epidemiologist says influenza cases are being counted as COVID-19, is that why the CDC reports that the flu went from 8.7% in 2019 to 0.2% for the same time period in 2020, Ron Paul weighs in on the weird disappearance of seasonal influenza, and it looks like "Dominion Machines’ are malfunctioning again, this time in Georgia’s two runoff races for the U.S. Senate, Pastor Greg Locke says God is sending revival to Washington, D.C., and see why you should be counting your blessings!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-5-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.