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In Retrospect, It Was Inevitable... USD Collapse, Plandemic, Great Reset and Bitcoin Skyrocketing
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221 views • February 10, 2021
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
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INTRO VID: Jay´s Moondance: https://twitter.com/jameshenryand/status/135850867045638553
This last year was one of the biggest years in the history of gaslighting. Millions of people who feel totally healthy think they are sick because a PCR "test" says they are: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1359240351169585156
Super Bowl bummer: CDC warns against 'cheering' at parties https://nypost.com/2021/02/01/super-bowl-bummer-cdc-warns-against-cheering-at-parties
Man Wears Painted Mask in Walmart: https://youtu.be/cqP-qOb3Rt8
Elon Musk makes crowd go crazy: https://twitter.com/BoogieCrypto/status/1358839294014685188
Tesla Invest in Bitcoin:
https://www.coindesk.com/tesla-invests-1-5b-in-bitcoin-plans-to-accept-crypto-payments
Jim Cramer just stated it’s irresponsible for corporates not to put any Bitcoin on their balance sheet: https://twitter.com/JasonYanowitz/status/1359158764763574288
Bank of America Secretly Hands Over Private Banking Information On Customers To Help Feds Find People Of Interest Following Jan 6 Capitol Riot: https://100percentfedup.com/chilling-bank-of-america-secretly-hands-over-private-banking-information-on-customers-to-help-feds-find-people-of-interest-following-jan-6-capitol-riot
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Jay´s Moondance: https://twitter.com/jameshenryand/status/135850867045638553
This last year was one of the biggest years in the history of gaslighting. Millions of people who feel totally healthy think they are sick because a PCR "test" says they are: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1359240351169585156
Super Bowl bummer: CDC warns against 'cheering' at parties https://nypost.com/2021/02/01/super-bowl-bummer-cdc-warns-against-cheering-at-parties
Man Wears Painted Mask in Walmart: https://youtu.be/cqP-qOb3Rt8
Elon Musk makes crowd go crazy: https://twitter.com/BoogieCrypto/status/1358839294014685188
Tesla Invest in Bitcoin:
https://www.coindesk.com/tesla-invests-1-5b-in-bitcoin-plans-to-accept-crypto-payments
Jim Cramer just stated it’s irresponsible for corporates not to put any Bitcoin on their balance sheet: https://twitter.com/JasonYanowitz/status/1359158764763574288
Bank of America Secretly Hands Over Private Banking Information On Customers To Help Feds Find People Of Interest Following Jan 6 Capitol Riot: https://100percentfedup.com/chilling-bank-of-america-secretly-hands-over-private-banking-information-on-customers-to-help-feds-find-people-of-interest-following-jan-6-capitol-riot
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