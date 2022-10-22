Create New Account
25 Amazing Dark Art Ideas | Werewolves | #halloween2022
Published a month ago

They look like ordinary people, they live among us, they are even someone's loved ones and friends. But as soon as the full moon comes, they turn into monsters and go on their bloody hunt and only brave heroes with silver bullets can stop them!

Werewolves are one of the most popular mythical creatures for both the film industry and writers and artists. This video 25 Ideas is a compilation of various original works of different artists, which will allow you to find inspiration and new ideas for drawing paintings in the style of Dark Art. In this part, the collection contains drawings on the topic "Werewolves"


