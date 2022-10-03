How My Soul Protects Me, White Light, Protection, Energy, Spirit Body, Emotional Injuries, Spirits

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Original:https://youtu.be/9MdvT3TO3Lk
20100327 Spirit Relationships - Coping With Spirit Influence P1
Cut:
36m30s - 51m08s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“EVERY SINGLE THING THAT’S HARMONIOUS WITH LOVE THAT YOU HAVE INSIDE OF YOU AS AN EMOTION, AUTOMATICALLY PROTECTS YOU.
AND EVERY SINGLE THING THAT YOU HAVE THAT’S DISHARMONIOUS WITH LOVE INSIDE OF YOU AS AN EMOTION, AUTOMATICALLY MAKES YOU VULNERABLE TO EXTERNAL ATTACK.”