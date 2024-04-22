Your congressmen hate you. $100B to Ukraine & Israel. $0 for US border. Expanded domestic spying.

The corrupt Uniparty celebrated robbing the American people blind over the weekend with $100B more to Ukraine and Israel while also voting to empower our police state with greater power to spy on Americans and restrict our free speech | Speaker Mike Johnson now officially working for the Democrats | Israel's barbaric new murder tactic | Gavin Newsome releases disgusting new pro-abortion ad | Massive free speech rally in Brazil celebrates Elon Musk as Australia bans independent research | Bannon lays out plan to take America back in rousing speech | WEF unveils terrifying new mind control system | New Japanese study links explosion of cancer rates with COVID vaccines







Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:bf61c38db674b184