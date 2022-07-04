Facebook Falsely Claims You Can Push The Boundaries Of Science In The Metaverse

Apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent Meta video where Facebook claims that you can push the boundaries of science inside the metaverse by pointing out that you can only do whatever the programers of the metaverse allow you to do.





Create, Grow, And Learn in the Metaverse | Meta :

https://m.facebook.com/Meta/videos/these-guys-were-having-fun-up-there-pushing-the-boundaries-of-science-phil-torre/761848415174724/





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