Help Others Have Better Health & MORE Wealth = PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP & Time FREEdom for You
13 views • 1 day ago

See below for the items mentioned:

Reduce EMFs while saving ~8% to 12% kWh w/ UL-listed power factor correction & surge suppression devices by:

tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

(or enter code:

howtodieofnothing when checking-out at:

saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


View my "Powerpoint" at:

tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA


Professional EMF meters & kits, interior & exterior shielding products, grounding products, & MORE by:

tinyurl.com/BestEMFmeters

To also get a discount, visit:

SafeLivingTechnologies.com

&

click-on "Coupon/Gift Certificate" & enter code:

EMFFORDUMMIES

& hit "apply"


Some recommended items:

(most under section, "Interior Shielding")

RCS4 Remote Cut Off Switch Kit

Safe and Sound WiFi Kill Switch with Timer

items under both

"EMF Bed Canopies" & "New EMF Bed Set" sections

EMF Shielded Grounded Power Strip

USB Grounding Cable Kit

Shielded Power Cords


Learn all about non-native (man-made) electricmagnetic fields at any of the below

tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

bit.ly/EMFforDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies


MAN-MADE BLUE LIGHT PROTECTION:

1. Protect your sleep and physical & mental health from the harms of man-made blue light by wearing the world’s 1ST 4-in-1 blue light-blockers by:

vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To easily share, use:

tinyurl.com/TheBestBlueBlockers). Learn more at: tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 & fill-out: tinyurl.com/PromoteVivarays to become a FREE affiliate!


2. Have MORE energy, better sleep, less eye-strain, not spike your blood glucose & insulin levels, & MORE w/ the world's FIRST blue light- & flicker-free tablet w/ full-speed, paper-like display by:

buy.daylightcomputer.com/howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/TheHealthiestComputer

View a work-in-progress "Powerpoint" at: inyurl.com/DaylightComputerPowerpoint

For bulk/wholesale orders for your doctor's office/clinic, hospital, school, field sales force, etc., contact me at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360


3. The best blue light-blocking software (has much more features than the free, f.lux):

https://iristech.co/?ap_id=howtodieofnothing

OR

iristech.co/howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/BlueLightBlockingSoftware


LIST OF THE HEALTHIEST LIGHTING:

1. tinyurl.com/BestBeeswaxCandles

You can also get a discount by applying any of the below codes:

onehouseoffthegrid

danny

howtodieofnothing

when checking-out at either:

BeeliteCandles.com

or

BeeswaxCandleCo.com


Learn more at:

Linktr.ee/BeeswaxCandlesForDummies


2. TRUE full-spectrum incandescent bulbs, SAD & infrared desk lamps, reptile lights, & MORE by:

healthlighting.com/howtodieofnothing

OR

https://tinyurl.com/healthlighting

enter Discount code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

& hit "apply"


Some recommended items (but many are out of stock):

Chromalux® Unwind™ Red Incandescent Light Bulb For Sleep

Radiant Energy™ Incandescent Red + Infrared Light Therapy Lamp Bundle (Lamp + Bulb)

This lamp only accommodates up to 150W bulbs. We do not suggest using our 250W incandescent infrared therapy bulb in this model.


Chromalux® Full Spectrum Reptile Power Sunshine - High Power UVA/UVB Lamp (out of stock)

Chromalux® Full Spectrum Reptile Basking Daylight Bulb

Chromalux® Full Spectrum Reptile Night Heat Lamp - A19 60 Watts


3. Much HEALTHIER LEDs by both:

 Linktr.ee/FullSpectrumLED

($AVE 10% by applying code: danny

at SOLshine.org)

&

NIRAlighting.com

$AVE 5% by applying code: danny


If you'd love to be able to afford any of the items mentioned but just can't afford them right now, learn how to possibly get $ back on many of your personal & business monthly, recurring bill$, insurance premiums, & maybe even medical debt by visiting my Viv Network affiliate link at:

greensunshinepower.justviv.com

(click-on "ENROLL NOW" on the upper right-hand corner to start SAVING)

& watch videos at:

youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney


Contact my Viv sponsor, Joe Birnie, w/ any ?'s:

[email protected]

201.937.3369


STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/Free

off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
