Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: April 5, 2024 – RE His Court Case, Incarceration & Recently-Revealed Dossier Detailing Secret Actions of His Accusers
April 5, 2024

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's new statement regarding the current situation and the bombshell news.

Written transcript: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich-april-5-2024-re-his-court-case-incarceration-recently-revealed-dossier-detailing-secret-actions-of-his-accusers/

Mirrored - Truth Comes to Light

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

updatecourt casedr reiner fuellmich5th april 2024

