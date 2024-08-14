BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARDIS: Is OZEMPIC a SCAM? Gila Monster Venom?
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
274 followers
438 views • 8 months ago

What is the truth about Ozempic weight loss medication?  What about stomach paralysis? Continual vomiting? Pancreatitis? Black box warning?  Man in America interviews Dr. Bryan Ardis.

BUSINESS INSIDER, We wouldn't have Ozempic without Gila monsters - their hunger-regulating venom inspired weight-loss drugs.

https://www.businessinsider.com/what-is-ozempic-glp1-drugs-developed-by-gila-monster-2023-3

"...One of the newest GLP-1s is called semaglutide. It's sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy - and it is taking 'Hellywood' by storm. Rising demand for these types of drugs, which mimic key hormones that tell us to feel full, have led to severe shortages of GLP-1s in recent months...."

FULL PRESENTATION: Man in America, LIVE Q&A w/ Dr. Ardis: Nicotine, Ozempic, Bird Flu & More | Your Questions Answered. https://www.brighteon.com/f82830e7-903a-4a23-89a4-ea165410b8ab



Keywords
fooddietweight losseatingvenombryan ardisozempicgila monster
