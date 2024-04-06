STAR WARS GOES QUEER...

Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon specifically and only for men. It is an absolute shame that so many people don't seem to understand what Star Wars was meant to be and that was wholesome family entertainment.

When Star Wars came out in the 1970s and the sequels came out there after, we all talked about it all of the time and everybody lined up to catch these movies because everyone knew they were going to be exciting and fun adventures with no profanity and absolutely no social statements of any kind.

Now Star Wars is full of lesbians, gay guys, bisexual things and ridiculous left-wing ideologies that are continuing to destroy the entire franchise that we all loved as kids. It is remarkable that after losing three and a half billion dollars last year, Disney is still trying to push woke garbage on us and now we have to endure three full movies with all of this left-wing, pedophilia garbage which will poison the minds of our kids. It's terrible as The Phantom Menace was, I want George Lucas back at the helm.

www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston