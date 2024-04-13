Create New Account
Michael Cohen with the "Deep State" to jail president Trump
You Silenced Me
Published 21 hours ago

"Star Witness" Michael Cohen has a book out called "Revenge". It's about him blaming Trump for him going to jail. So now he will say anything to put president Trump in jail.

