Does Our World View Matter?









David Fiorazo is an author, ordained pastor, media contributor, and podcaster. He has been involved in broadcasting for over thirty years and in Christian ministry for over twenty five years. The brand new podcast "Worldview Matters" launches next month from Freedom Project Media in collaboration with Harbingers Daily.





Drag Queens Protected, Christians Arrested https://davidfiorazo.com/2023/08/drag-queens-protected-christians-arrested/





I got arrested for what?!? pt. 1 https://www.tiktok.com/@rescuetherainbow/video/7261398979462696234





CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/statutes/statutes/948/055





Pastor Preaches to Tyrant Police at Drag Queen Event https://rumble.com/v33r19b-pastor-preaches-to-tyrant-police-at-drag-queen-event.html





Young man arrested for sharing the Bible on a public sidewalk https://twitter.com/TONYxTWO/status/1686184152754724864





Marcus Schroeder, the young man arrested for reading the Bible at a drag queen event in Watertown, Wisconsin, preached the gospel to the city council and residents concerned about the Nazi presence at the event. https://twitter.com/BenZeisloft/status/1686832065747030017





https://www.freedomproject.com/worldview-matters/





ROSANNA'S JOURNEY https://www.facebook.com/groups/503851041932740





The Man on the Middle Cross Said I Can Come | Alistair Begg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9wgJBoEd8





Show less

