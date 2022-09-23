Flagging Gun & Ammo Purchases

Gun Crackdown: Monitored And Flagged
* The big credit card companies have decided to start tracking gun and ammunition purchases.
* The point, of course, is to ban the sale of firearms.
* Who told Visa, Mastercard and Amex to do this?
* Plan to separately categorize sales at gun shops is worse than a federal registry.
* What is being done with your purchase history?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.