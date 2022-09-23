Flagging Gun & Ammo Purchases

Gun Crackdown: Monitored And Flagged

* The big credit card companies have decided to start tracking gun and ammunition purchases.

* The point, of course, is to ban the sale of firearms.

* Who told Visa, Mastercard and Amex to do this?

* Plan to separately categorize sales at gun shops is worse than a federal registry.

* What is being done with your purchase history?





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022