Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Flagging Gun & Ammo Purchases
48 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Gun Crackdown: Monitored And Flagged

* The big credit card companies have decided to start tracking gun and ammunition purchases.

* The point, of course, is to ban the sale of firearms.

* Who told Visa, Mastercard and Amex to do this?

* Plan to separately categorize sales at gun shops is worse than a federal registry.

* What is being done with your purchase history?


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022

Keywords
libertygun rightssecond amendmentgun controlself defensebill of rightstucker carlsonelizabeth warrenhypocrisy2nd amendmenttyrannygun bangun confiscationglenn beckgun registrygun grabconstitutional rightscivil libertiesgun crackdown

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket