Flagging Gun & Ammo Purchases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gun Crackdown: Monitored & Flagged
* The big credit card companies have decided to start tracking gun and ammunition purchases.
* The point, of course, is to ban the sale of firearms.
* Who told Visa, Mastercard and Amex to do this?
* Plan to separately categorize sales at gun shops is worse than a federal registry.
* What is being done with your purchase history?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022