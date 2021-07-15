LIGHTNING HITS GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL, BRANSON BREACHES SPACE & DOOR 2 DOOR PORCH JABS NOW A REALITY!

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pressfortruth
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Lighting has struck a George Floyd memorial at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo, an event most insurance companies call an “act of God”! This begs the question is BLM going to “cancel God” now, because that’s the directing cancel culture seems to be going?!! Meanwhile the race to explore space is on between a few billionaires who are fulfilling their childhood dreams of reaching the stars…but how far will they get? And “door to dose” is now a thing where health care providers are going door to door with needle in hand to be the henchmen for the predator class. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers all the latest news that’s unfolding in this post Covid-19(84) world!
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Sources:
https://torontosun.com/news/more-young-canadians-died-from-unintentional-side-effects-of-the-pandemic-not-covid
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1415403975512268801
https://www.theblaze.com/news/door-to-door-covid-19-vaccine-outreach-underway-in-north-carolina-county-and-some-folks-are-getting-the-shots-right-on-their-front-porches#toggle-gdpr
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lightning-strike-destroys-george-floyd-mural-toledo
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9783393/Branson-reveals-dream-plan-hotel-moon.html
Dan Dicks Assaulted Then ARRESTED After Being Attacked By Group Think MOB!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0Gij666izc
The VPD Get Violent with PFT As Dan Dicks Is Told “You’re Under Arrest For Your Protection”!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-vpd-get-violent-with-pft-as-dan-dicks-is-told-youre-under-arrest-for-your-protection/