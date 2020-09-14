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5G - Sondage Exclusif - Maître DURAND - Silvano Trotta
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7 views • September 14, 2020
14 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2klKYcAzfGY
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On va vous présenter non seulement une Action Collective contre la 5G, mais également un Sondage professionnel sur la 5G réalisé par l'Institut OpinionWay ! Avec Maître Arnaud Durand.
Sondage exclusif : https://g5raisons.fr/?s=1
Rejoindre l'Action : https://g5raisons.fr
Autres sources :
https://francais.rt.com/france/78746-demande-moratoire-sur-5g-gouvernement-accuse-les-ecolos-de-refuser-le-progres
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/pour-assurer-sa-cybersecurite-amazon-recrute-l-ex-directeur-de-la-nsa_AN-202009100247.html
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On va vous présenter non seulement une Action Collective contre la 5G, mais également un Sondage professionnel sur la 5G réalisé par l'Institut OpinionWay ! Avec Maître Arnaud Durand.
Sondage exclusif : https://g5raisons.fr/?s=1
Rejoindre l'Action : https://g5raisons.fr
Autres sources :
https://francais.rt.com/france/78746-demande-moratoire-sur-5g-gouvernement-accuse-les-ecolos-de-refuser-le-progres
https://www.bfmtv.com/economie/pour-assurer-sa-cybersecurite-amazon-recrute-l-ex-directeur-de-la-nsa_AN-202009100247.html
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