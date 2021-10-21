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The Sad Crazy Story of Justin Trudeau's Blackface
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30 views • October 21, 2021
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The Sunday Telly reports: "The invitations had said it was “black tie”, with an “Arabian Nights” theme in the form of belly dancers and Middle Eastern music. More than 500 guests showed up. All the men wore tuxedos. Except Mr Trudeau."
“We were taken aback when he walked in, but it just didn’t seem to register with Justin,” one guest told The Sunday Telegraph. “It was like The Black and White Minstrel Show, and, you know, golliwogs. It was not OK.”
“We just thought he was somebody who was privileged and should have known better. But I thought it was wrong at the time and so did others.”
"And who was Maggie Trudeau? An adventurous young woman, who, at the age of 22, married a politician of 51 and found herself wildly unprepared for the fishbowl that came with being the wife of a national leader; a wild child who traded that restrictive existence for a glittering jet-set life that almost killed her, and for affairs with some of the most powerful and notorious playboys of the 1970s: O’Neal, Jack Nicholson, Ron Wood, Ted Kennedy, Perrier-water heir Bruce Nevins, and countless others, including a notorious cocaine dealer. And yet she never completely lost her wide-eyed wonder. Diane von Furstenberg, who socialized with Margaret in those heady days, recalls her as “beautiful, fun, vulnerable.” Indeed, von Furstenberg says that when she first met Margaret’s son—Canada’s new prime minister—”I had to hug him, this compassionate, powerful head of state. Because he reminded me so much of his mother.”
"In her words: "I have been confined in a psychiatric institution, my bank account — and life — in shambles."
“Sex is a basic instinct, and sexual attraction can be incredibly powerful. I remember the first time I met Teddy Kennedy. We were at a state dinner in New York. I would later come to know him as a very kind, thoughtful person. But that evening, I felt such a pull toward him that we couldn’t even stand within a couple metres of one another. Pierre was not amused.”
“I still enjoy the occasional joint. Pot is to me as the occasional glass of wine is to many others. I like the way I suddenly notice the colours of my flowers, the way I see the moon with fresh eyes. My imagination becomes more vivid and active, and I feel happy.”
"Marijuana can trigger psychosis - every time I was hospitalized, it was preceded by heavy use of marijuana."
"No one knew just how vulnerable Margaret had been. Because for much of her life she’d hidden a terrible secret, even from herself: that she was suffering from bipolar disorder, undiagnosed and untreated. She would spiral into depression only to zoom up into mania. The outside world saw the dervish—the poster girl for the 70s’ louche free-for-all as she sipped champagne at the Savoy, roared through shopping sprees at Chloe, Ungaro, and Charles Jourdan, and sought love and sex from powerful men.
“Self-loathing is the biggest hurdle you have to get over,” she says on the lanai, taking a sip of tea. “When I was living it up, no one could have told me I was as mad as a hatter. Clearly, I was beyond reason—I wasn’t thinking with a rational mind. That is the essence of mental illness: not being able to access the reasoned, judgment part of your brain.”
In March 1977, she decided on a trial separation—a period she would later call “two years of mayhem.” Which started when Margaret Trudeau met the Rolling Stones.
The night of her sixth wedding anniversary, Margaret went to Toronto to see the Stones at a rare club date, at the El Mocambo. Dressed in a jumpsuit and a Pierre Cardin scarf, she left her table to sit at Mick Jagger’s feet as he sang and strutted. She stared at him worshipfully throughout the performance. The Daily Mirror would blare: PREMIER’S WIFE IN STONES SCANDAL. Being Margaret, she returned for the Stones’ concert the following night, and reports surfaced that she’d hosted a party for the band in her hotel suite. (A few months later, Mick Jagger told the Evening Standard, “She is a very sick girl in search of something. She found it—but not with me. I wouldn’t go near her with a barge pole.”)
Then she went on a two-year lost weekend, stopping only to see her sons, then turning around to run back to the dance floor at 54, where Steve Rubell made sure she always breezed in.
In the summer of 1979, she would make one of the biggest mistakes of her life: she granted an interview to Playgirl magazine. The result: a largely incoherent Margaret recounted that she’d had an abortion at 17; that she’d once spent eight hours sitting in a tree, high on mescaline; and that she was now in love with singer Lou Rawls, whom she had just met on The Mike Douglas Show.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/11/margaret-trudeaus-long-strange-canadian-trip
https://t.co/U29R7xPJkj?amp=1
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
The Sunday Telly reports: "The invitations had said it was “black tie”, with an “Arabian Nights” theme in the form of belly dancers and Middle Eastern music. More than 500 guests showed up. All the men wore tuxedos. Except Mr Trudeau."
“We were taken aback when he walked in, but it just didn’t seem to register with Justin,” one guest told The Sunday Telegraph. “It was like The Black and White Minstrel Show, and, you know, golliwogs. It was not OK.”
“We just thought he was somebody who was privileged and should have known better. But I thought it was wrong at the time and so did others.”
"And who was Maggie Trudeau? An adventurous young woman, who, at the age of 22, married a politician of 51 and found herself wildly unprepared for the fishbowl that came with being the wife of a national leader; a wild child who traded that restrictive existence for a glittering jet-set life that almost killed her, and for affairs with some of the most powerful and notorious playboys of the 1970s: O’Neal, Jack Nicholson, Ron Wood, Ted Kennedy, Perrier-water heir Bruce Nevins, and countless others, including a notorious cocaine dealer. And yet she never completely lost her wide-eyed wonder. Diane von Furstenberg, who socialized with Margaret in those heady days, recalls her as “beautiful, fun, vulnerable.” Indeed, von Furstenberg says that when she first met Margaret’s son—Canada’s new prime minister—”I had to hug him, this compassionate, powerful head of state. Because he reminded me so much of his mother.”
"In her words: "I have been confined in a psychiatric institution, my bank account — and life — in shambles."
“Sex is a basic instinct, and sexual attraction can be incredibly powerful. I remember the first time I met Teddy Kennedy. We were at a state dinner in New York. I would later come to know him as a very kind, thoughtful person. But that evening, I felt such a pull toward him that we couldn’t even stand within a couple metres of one another. Pierre was not amused.”
“I still enjoy the occasional joint. Pot is to me as the occasional glass of wine is to many others. I like the way I suddenly notice the colours of my flowers, the way I see the moon with fresh eyes. My imagination becomes more vivid and active, and I feel happy.”
"Marijuana can trigger psychosis - every time I was hospitalized, it was preceded by heavy use of marijuana."
"No one knew just how vulnerable Margaret had been. Because for much of her life she’d hidden a terrible secret, even from herself: that she was suffering from bipolar disorder, undiagnosed and untreated. She would spiral into depression only to zoom up into mania. The outside world saw the dervish—the poster girl for the 70s’ louche free-for-all as she sipped champagne at the Savoy, roared through shopping sprees at Chloe, Ungaro, and Charles Jourdan, and sought love and sex from powerful men.
“Self-loathing is the biggest hurdle you have to get over,” she says on the lanai, taking a sip of tea. “When I was living it up, no one could have told me I was as mad as a hatter. Clearly, I was beyond reason—I wasn’t thinking with a rational mind. That is the essence of mental illness: not being able to access the reasoned, judgment part of your brain.”
In March 1977, she decided on a trial separation—a period she would later call “two years of mayhem.” Which started when Margaret Trudeau met the Rolling Stones.
The night of her sixth wedding anniversary, Margaret went to Toronto to see the Stones at a rare club date, at the El Mocambo. Dressed in a jumpsuit and a Pierre Cardin scarf, she left her table to sit at Mick Jagger’s feet as he sang and strutted. She stared at him worshipfully throughout the performance. The Daily Mirror would blare: PREMIER’S WIFE IN STONES SCANDAL. Being Margaret, she returned for the Stones’ concert the following night, and reports surfaced that she’d hosted a party for the band in her hotel suite. (A few months later, Mick Jagger told the Evening Standard, “She is a very sick girl in search of something. She found it—but not with me. I wouldn’t go near her with a barge pole.”)
Then she went on a two-year lost weekend, stopping only to see her sons, then turning around to run back to the dance floor at 54, where Steve Rubell made sure she always breezed in.
In the summer of 1979, she would make one of the biggest mistakes of her life: she granted an interview to Playgirl magazine. The result: a largely incoherent Margaret recounted that she’d had an abortion at 17; that she’d once spent eight hours sitting in a tree, high on mescaline; and that she was now in love with singer Lou Rawls, whom she had just met on The Mike Douglas Show.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/11/margaret-trudeaus-long-strange-canadian-trip
https://t.co/U29R7xPJkj?amp=1
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