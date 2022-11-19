Insane Bill Gates Climate Change Plan To Block Out The Sun-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 18 2022

Remember last year when we told you about Bill Gates plan to block out the sun in order to 'cool things down'? Remember how insane, ever for Bill Gates, that that sounded? Well, now it's a multi-million dollar official program of the Biden Administration. "On Oct. 13, the White House announced that it was funding a five-year-research plan into one of the most controversial proposals for fighting climate change out there: geoengineering, or the technologies and innovations that can be used to artificially modify the Earth's climate." Can things get any crazier or any stupider than that? As it turns out, it sure can.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, there is so much end times shenanigans going on it's hard to know where to start first, but the Bill Gates plan of blocking out the sun seems as good a place as any. Over in Europe, the Biden administration is covering for Russia, who exploded missiles over Poland killing two people that should have triggered a massive NATO response, but somehow did not. In Asia, the US Air Force Misawa Air Base in Japan urged its personnel to take shelter after news broke of a ballistic missile being launched off the east coast of North Korea. In San Francisco they officially launched a guaranteed income program for members of its transgender community yesterday. The Biden administration is under scrutiny for seeking immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, even though he had previously vowed to bring him to justice. All this is just the tip of the iceberg as you shall see on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast

