Dr Jennifer Daniels - Who Needs FEMA Camps When People Are Voluntarily Signing Up to Be Killed By the Medical System? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.23.16)

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Show Highlights:
-Who needs FEMA camps when you have a medical system in place that is already incarcerating and killing Americans.
-Finding the best castor oil
-Question from a listener:Can the liquid vitamin c for the anti-wrinkle facial treatment in your Do You Have the Guts to be Beautiful?
-A listener asks about the product called Cansema developed by Greg Caton; Dr. Daniels has used the product and has good information to share about it
-Question from a listener: My husband is a diabetic is it curable. What can he do about it? Are root vegetables, like casava, good for him?
-Question from a listener: I am a massage therapist and my hands are sore and achy after giving one or two therapeutic massages.These are always on men and I need to use as firm and strong a pressure as possible. Does she have any suggestions?
-Question from a listener:I have a friend who says her doc said she can never get off her high blood pressure meds because it’s for her kidneys, not her heart.
-Question from a listener:I’m preparing to start taking turpentine 2 x a week. I’ve heard you say to take it with sugar, and at other times with castor oil. Can you please clarify why one would choose one way over the other?
-Dr. Daniels shares her thoughts and knowledge on GcMAF
-What causes shingles?
-Using a neti pot for sinuses
-A listener calls in who was stung by a wasp yesterday; he asks for ideas from Dr. Daniels
-Questions from a listener:I’m wondering if there are any issues with taking turpentine internally for someone with a stomach ulcer or interstitial cystitis – will the turpentine cause any burning pain?Also, I recently heard of several people ingesting frozen castor oil capsules for parasites – do you have any experience with this?
-Taking turpentine to dissolve cysts
-The downside of eating lean meats
-The Affordable Care Act scam and what happens to your medical freedom once you have become a participant
-The fastest way to get the gut back in order after an intense round of antibiotics
-A listeners’ mother haspolymyalgia rheumatica. -Ideas to gently flush the gallbladder instead of harsh detoxing methods
-How could a fecal implant be good for the body?
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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-needs-fema-camps-people-voluntarily-signing-killed-medical-system-may-23-2016/