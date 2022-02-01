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Joe Biden Taught Me- I Will ONLY Hire WHITE Men. Racism at #SCOTUS Doorstep
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132 views • February 01, 2022
Joe Biden announces that his pick for the Supreme Court will 100% be a black woman. This is a racist hiring practice that runs afoul of all civil rights legislation, and if I were to state that I will only hire white males, I would be hit with lawsuit after lawsuit and accusations of racism that would never end.
But the radical left is allowed to get away with this, because they are the "good guys."
It runs contrary to the ethos of Martin Luther King, and a declaration of independence, and everything that is good about America.
#SCOTUS #identitypolitics #racism
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But the radical left is allowed to get away with this, because they are the "good guys."
It runs contrary to the ethos of Martin Luther King, and a declaration of independence, and everything that is good about America.
#SCOTUS #identitypolitics #racism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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