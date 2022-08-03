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2 Thessalonians 2:11 And For This Cause God Has Sent Them STRONG Delusion, That They Should Believe a Lie:
12 That They ALL Might Be Damned WHO BELIEVED NOT THE TRUTH, But Had PLEASURE in Unrighteousness.
Extremely Clear What God Did with Ralph ~Rose~Dennis & James Rice with The PRESENT TRUTH of God's Pure Word and Scriptures of Truth !!!
More to come soon on This Profound Delusion at the Overcomer Ministry !!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/