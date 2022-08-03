2 Thessalonians 2:11 And For This Cause God Has Sent Them STRONG Delusion, That They Should Believe a Lie:

12 That They ALL Might Be Damned WHO BELIEVED NOT THE TRUTH, But Had PLEASURE in Unrighteousness.

Extremely Clear What God Did with Ralph ~Rose~Dennis & James Rice with The PRESENT TRUTH of God's Pure Word and Scriptures of Truth !!!

More to come soon on This Profound Delusion at the Overcomer Ministry !!



https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/

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