Activate Windows 10/11 Using Windows Product Key or Digital License

In this video, learn how to activate Windows 10 and Windows 11 using either a product key or a digital license. I’ll guide you through each method step-by-step, explaining the differences and how to ensure your activation is successful. Whether you're setting up a new PC or reactivating Windows after a hardware change, this tutorial covers everything you need to get Windows up and running smoothly!
Buy Windows Digital License- https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/search/shop?q=windows+11