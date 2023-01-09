ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Monday 1/9/23 • MICHAEL CARGILL v DOJ & ATF News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

MILITARY NOW PROTECTING PROTESTORS WHO HAVE TAKEN BRAZILIAN CAPITAL AS RUSSIA SAYS THEY ARE OFFICIALLY FIGHTING NATO IN UKRAINE PROXY WAR!Here in the US, the left is calling for the extradition of Bolsonaro back to Brazil despite the fact he’s been charged with NO crimes! Alex Jones will also lay out the incredible new documents released by Louisiana Attorney General PROVING the White House was in direct control of twitter & censoring journalists like Tucker Carlson in live-time!

OVERRIDE THE CENSORS! SHARE THIS LINK NOW!





DONATE - SaveINFOWARS.com





#news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson





*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****

• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel

• Any Amount Will Help

• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]

• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel

• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel

• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You

• Banned from using PayPal

• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube





• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.infowarsstore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com





• FIND ALL INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS

• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/

• https://www.rumble.com/user/RonGibsonChannel/

• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel

• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0

• https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee/3789525

• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0 MP3 PODCAST

• https://player.fm/series/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee AUDIO ONLY

• https://castbox.fm/channel/RonGibsonChannel-id5112532 PODCAST





• SOCIAL MEDIA

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel

• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel

• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel

• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel - Direct Full Show Download Links - VIDEO or MP3