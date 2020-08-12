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The Monsantogician
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16 views • August 12, 2020
Monsanto's all new youth outreach program designed to educate and intrigue the next generation of scientists through the wonder of magic and deception.
Get it while it's hot!
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Featuring Andrew Delman, Benny 'Thrills' Wills, and Paige Rabiej as Soya.
Videographer - Michael Kostelnik
Monsanto Consultant - Kevin Kostelnik
Editor - Nik Kazoura
Craft services provided my Michelob Ultra.
Get it while it's hot!
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Featuring Andrew Delman, Benny 'Thrills' Wills, and Paige Rabiej as Soya.
Videographer - Michael Kostelnik
Monsanto Consultant - Kevin Kostelnik
Editor - Nik Kazoura
Craft services provided my Michelob Ultra.
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