ThePatriotNurse:What Does It Look Like When The United States Falls

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Posted 20June2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the reshuffling of global powers and the balkanization of the United States. Whether it's confusion over biology or bathrooms, uncertainty permeates every level of our current national experience.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Family, murder, child sacrifice, states rights, hate speech, taxes and gun rights,