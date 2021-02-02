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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - FEBRUARY 02, 2021 (MIRROR)
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300 views • February 02, 2021
Feb 2, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A 39-year-old nurse aide dies ‘within 48 hours’ of getting a mandated COVID-19 shot, Janet L. Moore had no known comorbidities and died unexpectedly in northern Ohio within 48 hours of getting the jab which was reportedly required by her employer, she worked at Admirals Point Nursing Home in Huron, her brother says, ‘She was coming home from work and as soon as she drove into her parking lot she passed away,’ David Knight says people are dying because they skipped the animal’s trials for this vaccine, Dr. Lee Merrit M.D says, ’ We need to take back our world from the virology bad boys by having a supply of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and Dr. Vernon Coleman says, ‘Doctors and nurses giving the Covid Vaccine will be tried as War Criminals, on " Corona Crazy’, did Fauci see his shadow, if so that could mean six more weeks of quarantine.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-02-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A 39-year-old nurse aide dies ‘within 48 hours’ of getting a mandated COVID-19 shot, Janet L. Moore had no known comorbidities and died unexpectedly in northern Ohio within 48 hours of getting the jab which was reportedly required by her employer, she worked at Admirals Point Nursing Home in Huron, her brother says, ‘She was coming home from work and as soon as she drove into her parking lot she passed away,’ David Knight says people are dying because they skipped the animal’s trials for this vaccine, Dr. Lee Merrit M.D says, ’ We need to take back our world from the virology bad boys by having a supply of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, and Dr. Vernon Coleman says, ‘Doctors and nurses giving the Covid Vaccine will be tried as War Criminals, on " Corona Crazy’, did Fauci see his shadow, if so that could mean six more weeks of quarantine.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-02-2021
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