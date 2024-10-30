BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen Nomination Hearing For AZDHS
PimaPuma
PimaPuma
26 views • 6 months ago

Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen was nominated to serve as the Arizona Director of the Department of Health Services.

In this meeting, Dr. Cullen is questioned by the State Senate Committee.

After this meeting, Dr. Cullen has chosen not to proceed as the nominee for AZDHS director in spite of letters of support from a large amount of Arizona medical groups who apparently agree with her positions.

Pima County Health Department must also agree as Dr. Cullen continues to serve as Health Director there.

Keywords
healthevilvaccinearizonamandatecountytyrantsazquestionedcovidcullen
