© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4a2BrJM
4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/3OtSSez
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV
4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
When Should You Take A Break From Ivermectin?
When you are ingesting Ivermectin to induce any of the scientifically proven benefits of Ivermectin, such as its anti-parasitic and anti-cancer effects.
One thing most people need to be aware of is if and when they should take a break from Ivermectin, and when taking a break from it, when to start retaking it, and how to modify the dosing/frequency of it, if you want to find out why, watch this video "When Should You Take A Break From Ivermectin?" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno