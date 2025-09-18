BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Body Found in Tesla Registered to D4vd | Investigation Ongoing
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 1 day ago

Body Found in Tesla Registered to D4vd | Investigation Ongoing

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Authorities found the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd in Los Angeles. The car was abandoned and towed in early September. Police say the singer is cooperating with the investigation, while the cause of death remains unknown. Stay updated.

Hashtags

#D4vd #TeslaTowYard #CelesteRivas #Investigation #LAnews #MissingPerson #CrimeUpdate #MusicNews #DavidAnthonyBurke

Keywords
investigationmissing personcrime newsd4vddavid anthony burketesla tow yarddecomposed bodyceleste rivaslos angeles policesinger news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy