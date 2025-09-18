© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Body Found in Tesla Registered to D4vd | Investigation Ongoing
Description
Authorities found the decomposed body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd in Los Angeles. The car was abandoned and towed in early September. Police say the singer is cooperating with the investigation, while the cause of death remains unknown. Stay updated.
Hashtags
#D4vd #TeslaTowYard #CelesteRivas #Investigation #LAnews #MissingPerson #CrimeUpdate #MusicNews #DavidAnthonyBurke