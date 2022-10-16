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Prayer Call about The Holy Spirit with PRAY CALIFORNIA with Valerie House - PRAY CALIFORNIA Lake County Prayer Leader; Maryal Boumann - PRAY CALIFORNIA Director; Amy Stoehr - PRAY CALIFORNIA Board of Directors; Wolfgang Kovacek - PRAY CALIFORNIA Assistant Director.
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