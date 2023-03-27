Evidence emerging: US Government and Sinaloa Cartel Partnership w/ Dave Hodges

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Sarah Westall
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Dave Hodges, journalist and host of the Common Sense Show, rejoins the program to discuss the state of the world. We analyze global politics, the economic situation, and he brings to light more information about the Sinaloa Cartel and the U.S. Governments partnership with the drug and human trafficking organization. You can learn more about Dave Hodges at https://theCommonSenseShow.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.