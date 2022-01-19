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How You Can Help Close Jab Centres in the UK
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42 views • January 19, 2022
A criminal investigation by the Metropolitan Police, against those in public office who have pushed the vaccine agenda has been launched. Here's how you can leverage this development to help close vaccine centres in the UK.
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https://tribe528.org/take_action
Note this is not a video. Please click the link to view the action page.
Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528 (brand new channel this week)
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
Our Freedom Tube https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@8d8024eb3
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