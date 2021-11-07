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WHY ARE DROVES OF HEALTHY ATHLETES DYING & GETTING HEART INJURIES SINCE COVID JAB ROLLOUT?
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250 views • November 07, 2021
This video is a must watch, especially for sports fans, athletes, and anyone who works-out. Since the roll-out of the Covid-19 jabs (aka vaccine) in December 2020, there has been a large number of athletes - far more than usual - killed, and injured with heart conditions. This video shows you examples, and La Quinta Columna’s doctor provides an explanation for the growing death toll.
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