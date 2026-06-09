Trump Tells Netanyahu Not To Escalate War With Iran or "You Could Be Left Alone Very Soon"

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Mailbag Show * 6.9.2026
POLITICS AND DIPLOMACY
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-898766
ISRAEL DEFIES TRUMP, STRIKES IRAN
https://www.timesofisrael.com/defying-trump-israel-strikes-iranian-military-fuel-targets-iran-houthis-fire-missiles-at-israel/
IRAN WILL SHATTER U.S. NAVAL BLOCKADE IF...
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/06/08/770100/Leader%E2%80%99s-adviser--Iran-will-shatter-US-naval-blockade-on-Hormuz-if-talks-fail
HORMUZ TO REOPEN WITH NEW TOLL REGIME
https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Iranian-Official-Says-Hormuz-to-Reopen-with-New-Toll-Regime.html
Augusto's Websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Chuck Wilson