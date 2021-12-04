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Top Attorney Exposes Globalist Legal Warfare and How to Fight Back
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11 views • December 04, 2021
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to break down the globalist legal warfare against the people, and how to fight back.
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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