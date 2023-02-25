Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/natural-immunity-to-covid-proven-superior-to-vaccine-immunity/

As masks, lockdowns, and COVID shots are being seen for how truly ineffective they each were, it’s natural immunity’s turn to be recognized after years of censorship. As legacy media races to act like they are breaking a new story, many know all along the power of natural immunity.

#NaturalImmunity #BillMaher

POSTED: February 24, 2023